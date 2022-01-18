Left Menu

WHO's top scientist says no evidence healthy kids, adolescents need COVID-19 boosters

WHO's top scientist says no evidence healthy kids, adolescents need COVID-19 boosters
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Tuesday there was currently no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a media briefing, Soumya Swaminathan said that though there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity against the highly transmissable Omicron variant over time, more research needs to be done to pin down who needs booster doses.

