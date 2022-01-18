40 fresh Omicron cases in Bihar

Forty fresh Omicron cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, a health official said.

Twenty-two new patients, including six doctors, are from Patna, while five are from Muzaffarpur, and three from Gaya. ''Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The results of 40 samples tested positive for the Omicron variant,'' the official said.

The state had earlier reported 27 Omicron cases on January 10.

