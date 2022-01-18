Left Menu

40 fresh Omicron cases in Bihar

Forty fresh Omicron cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, a health official said.Twenty-two new patients, including six doctors, are from Patna, while five are from Muzaffarpur, and three from Gaya. The results of 40 samples tested positive for the Omicron variant, the official said.The state had earlier reported 27 Omicron cases on January 10.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:06 IST
40 fresh Omicron cases in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Forty fresh Omicron cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, a health official said.

Twenty-two new patients, including six doctors, are from Patna, while five are from Muzaffarpur, and three from Gaya. ''Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The results of 40 samples tested positive for the Omicron variant,'' the official said.

The state had earlier reported 27 Omicron cases on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022