Left Menu

Will monitor COVID-19 situation for 2-3 days before reviewing curbs: Delhi minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.He said the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:13 IST
Will monitor COVID-19 situation for 2-3 days before reviewing curbs: Delhi minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.

He said the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.

''The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days,'' the minister said on reviewing the curbs in the city. Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

Responding to a question about low rate of testing in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a Covid test and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre. ''They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing,'' he said.

Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, he added. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022