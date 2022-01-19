Left Menu

Sweden registers more than 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, new record

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 37,886 cases on Jan. 18, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The record came despite limited national test capacity. Kronoberg, one of Sweden's 25 healthcare regions, said on Wednesday it would pause all testing except for hospital and elderly care patients and staff.

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 37,886 cases on Jan. 18, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day.

The previous record of 26,566 cases was set on Jan. 12. The record came despite limited national test capacity.

Kronoberg, one of Sweden's 25 healthcare regions, said on Wednesday it would pause all testing except for hospital and elderly care patients and staff. Sweden, with 10.4 million inhabitants, recorded 67 new deaths since Tuesday.

Sweden's government announced new restrictions this month as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly and putting strain on the country's healthcare.

