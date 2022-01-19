Left Menu

Seven Covid deaths, record 3,148 new cases in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:04 IST
Seven Covid deaths, record 3,148 new cases in HP
Seven persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 3,892 while the state recorded 3,148 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 2,52,042, a health official said.

This is the highest spike in covid cases in the hill state in a single day, he said. Five men and two women between the age group of 58 to 105 succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, he said adding two deaths were reported from Chamba and one each from Una, Solan, Shimla, Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Ten of the total 12 districts in the state reported cases from 118 to 650.

The highest 650 fresh cases were found in Solan, followed by 497 in Kangra, 421 in Shimla, 361 in Mandi, 258 in Una, 240 in Sirmaur, 226 in Hamirpur, 183 in Bilaspur, 122 in Kinnaur, 118 in Kullu, 70 in Chamba and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 14,918 today from 13,639 on Tuesday, the official said.

Besides, 1,861 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,33,188, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

