Delhi reports 13,785 new COVID cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 13,785 new COVID cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 13,785 new COVID cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of COVID patients in the city reached 75,282. Out of these, 58,501 patients are in home isolation and 2,624 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 16,580 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Among the total hospitalized COVID patients, 855 are in ICU and 147 on the ventilator. A total of 908 hospitalized COVID patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator).

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Delhi has gone up to 17,47,966 of which 16,47,224 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the national capital to 25,460. With 57,776 tests conducted in 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID cases in Delhi remained 23.86 per cent on Wednesday. Currently, there are 39,489 containment zones in the city.

Notably, there has been a rise in cases as Delhi registered 11,684 new COVID cases on Tuesday with a test positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. During the last 24 hours, 1,25,611 doses of COVID vaccines were administered, out of which 70,314 beneficiaries got their first dose while 39,784 people received their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 15,513 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose in the national capital to 1,62,770.

During the last 24 hours, 38,704 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket who have received their first dose to 6,52,696. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

