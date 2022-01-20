FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered to adopt unwanted hamsters after the government's mass cull over COVID-19 fears. AMERICAS * Infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization said. * Brazil and Mexico reported record new daily cases with 137,103 and 49,343 respectively.
The chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that an additional $5.2 billion is needed to continue to deliver COVID vaccines at scale, as more than 3 billion people in the world have yet to receive their first dose. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* Betting Omicron cases have peaked, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped COVID-19 rules in England, as he faces a revolt by his own lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. * The Hungarian opposition's candidate for prime minister said he was isolating after testing positive.
* Portuguese voters with COVID-19 and those in isolation will be allowed to leave home to cast their ballot when the country holds a snap election on Jan. 30. * Greece began imposing recurring fines on those over the age of 60 who are unvaccinated.
* The Czech government scrapped a decree making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for key professionals and over 60s, while the daily tally of new cases hit a record high. * Austria, Slovenia and Croatia also reported record new daily infections, but new cases and deaths fell in neighbouring Italy.
* The European Commission will likely approve $1.93 billion state aid for Berlin airport to avoid its bankruptcy, sources told Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC
* The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee recommended full approval for Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines that have dominated the country's inoculation drive. * Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered to adopt unwanted hamsters after the government's mass cull over COVID-19 fears.
AMERICAS * Infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization said.
* Brazil and Mexico reported record new daily cases with 137,103 and 49,343 respectively. * The U.S. government plans to make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from its stockpile available for free to the public starting next week.
* The Federal Trade Commission ordered U.S. marketers to immediately stop making false claims their products can prevent COVID-19. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
* Algeria has decided to close its schools for 10 days after it registered a rise in Omicron cases. * South African-American businessman Patrick Soon-Shiong opened a new vaccine plant in Cape Town, intended to help his local NantSA company make COVID-19 shots in future and address the continent's deadly dearth of manufacturing capacity.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * French biotech firm Valneva said preliminary studies had shown that three doses of its inactivated vaccine candidate neutralised the Omicron variant.
* Swiss medical researchers said they have launched an early-stage study to test a next-generation vaccine candidate which would be administered via an arm patch. * Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake in Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical COVID-19 treatment, its CEO told Reuters.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Strong U.S. and European corporate results helped stock markets initially rebound on Wednesday from the prior day's sell-off, but rising crude prices kept inflation concerns alive even as bond yields eased after they touched fresh multi-year highs.
* Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner slammed payments to the International Monetary Fund as costing the country more than COVID-19, as talks over a new $40 billion deal show little sign of advancing. * A group of more than 100 billionaires and millionaires said the ultra-wealthy were not currently being forced to pay their share of the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Marta Frackowiak; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast
French Vice-Admiral Christophe Lucas visits IFC-IOR to enhance maritime security in Indian Ocean
French parliament suspends COVID debate amid anger over Macron remark
Auto stocks help European equities rise for third day
European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse