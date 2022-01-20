Arunachal governor exhorts people to take part in developmental process

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Thursday called upon the people, particularly the youth, to cooperate with the government and take part in the developmental process of the state.

Participating in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the state’s foundation day at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the governor urged the people to resolve on this special day to take Arunachal Pradesh forward towards prosperity.

The state was earlier known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh. It became a full-fledged state in 1987. Stating that good governance is the key to a nation's development and people’s progress, the governor asked government officials to be accountable, have probity and act with promptness. Sharing his concern about disruption of the normal life of the common man due to frequent agitations and bandhs, Mishra said that the bandh culture is a hindrance to the developmental process. As responsible citizens, everyone must have zero tolerance towards the bandh culture, he said.

He also cautioned the people about the rising cases of coronavirus and appealed to them to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)