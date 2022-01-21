Brazil registers 168,495 new cases of coronavirus and 350 new covid-19 deaths-Health Ministry
Brazil has had 168,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 350 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 23,585,243 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 622,205, according to ministry data.
Brazil’s COVID-19 toll is the world's third deadliest after the United States and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.
