Left Menu

Jharkhand slashes RTPCR, RAT rates by Rs 100

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:18 IST
Jharkhand slashes RTPCR, RAT rates by Rs 100
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has reduced the rates for RTPCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by Rs 100 with immediate effect, an official order said.

An RTPCR test in the state will now cost Rs 300 and a rapid antigen test can be done at Rs 50, it said. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh, said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally Thursday climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022