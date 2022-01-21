Jharkhand slashes RTPCR, RAT rates by Rs 100
The Jharkhand government has reduced the rates for RTPCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by Rs 100 with immediate effect, an official order said.
An RTPCR test in the state will now cost Rs 300 and a rapid antigen test can be done at Rs 50, it said. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh, said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally Thursday climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225.
