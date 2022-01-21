Canada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:14 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked nationally, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.
Tam also told a briefing that hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 were still rising steeply, and many hospitals are under intense strain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Canada
- Theresa Tam
Advertisement