Canada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:14 IST
Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked nationally, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

Tam also told a briefing that hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 were still rising steeply, and many hospitals are under intense strain.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

