UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday.
Also Read: Magnitude 6 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea – EMSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement