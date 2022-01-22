UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday.

Also Read: Magnitude 6 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea – EMSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)