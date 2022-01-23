Tripura logs 557 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,933 on Sunday as 557 more people tested positive for the infection, 397 less than the previous day, an official said.

Four fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 865, he said.

Tripura now has 8,143 active cases, while 88,857 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 606 in the last 24 hours, and 68 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The positivity rate dipped to 7.99 per cent from 11.16 per cent on Saturday as 6,967 samples were tested for COVID-19, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.

''Single-day recoveries have outnumbered fresh cases for the first time in the last two weeks. The positivity rate in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, the worst affected part of the state, has come down to 13-16 per cent from 24-28 per cent last week. This shows that the overall COVID-19 situation in Tripura has improved,'' he added.

