Brazil sees 135,080 new coronavirus cases as Omicron runs rampant

Brazil recorded 135,080 new coronavirus cases and 296 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, as the Omicron variant rampaged across the country.

More than 24 million cases of the virus have been recorded since the virus arrived, with 623,097 total deaths, Health Ministry data showed.

