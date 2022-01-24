The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying they now have all the tools available to do so and it would be dangerous to assume Omicron would be the last variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his job amid claims he and his staff enjoyed boozy parties during the lockdown and a new accusation of racist discrimination in his Conservative party. * The boss of Swiss watchmaker Hublot, which sponsors Novak Djokovic, said it believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice after the tennis star was kicked out of Australia this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Organisers of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics slightly eased the strict COVID-19 requirements for participants, meaning fewer athletes should be tripped up by positive tests.

* Olympics organizers also began reporting testing data among Games-related personnel, with 177 cases confirmed among 3,115 international arrivals from Jan. 4 to Jan. 23, just one of which was among an athlete or support staffer. * India's infections may rise sharply in coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that Omicron was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite fewer cases in major cities.

* Hong Kong told some civil servants to work from home from Tuesday, and some banks gave similar instructions to staff following a spate of infections before the busy Lunar New Year holiday. * Thailand approved a further $1.61 billion of stimulus to support consumption and tourism.

* COVID-related deaths surged in Australia and authorities warned numbers could rise further when schools return from holidays next week. AMERICAS

* The United States, the World Health Organization's top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts on the Biden administration's long-term support. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who recently recovered from his second infection, reassured Mexicans he was in good health following an overnight hospital stay.

* A union representing workers at the world's largest copper mine, BHP's Escondida in Chile, said infections have risen among workers and the firm has been erratic, dismissive and irresponsible. * The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said players must be vaccinated to take part in this year's league championship, while Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postponed their Carnival parades to late April.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The Comoros Islands will have to use one of their outfield players in goal against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon on Monday, as infections have depleted teams across the contest.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said.

* Wealthy countries have intensified their recruitment of nurses from poorer nations, worsening dire shortages there, the International Council of Nurses said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will grow at their fastest paces in several years, according to a Reuters poll of economists. * French business growth dipped by more than forecast in January compared to December, according to initial estimates, weighed by the impact of COVID-19 and inflationary pressures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)