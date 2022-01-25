French minister hopes COVID wave will peak within days
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:07 IST
Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Tuesday he hoped France would reach the peak of the current COVID-19 wave in the next few days.
Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, the highest figure since April.
