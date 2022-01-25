Left Menu

French minister hopes COVID wave will peak within days

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:07 IST
France Health Minister Olivier Veran Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Tuesday he hoped France would reach the peak of the current COVID-19 wave in the next few days.

Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, the highest figure since April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

