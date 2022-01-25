Left Menu

Odisha allows 10 people to participate in R-Day events in public places

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:15 IST
  • India

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Odisha government on Tuesday allowed a maximum of 10 persons to participate in Republic Day events in public places while advising people to unfurl the National Flag at their house premises.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued the COVID-related guidelines for the celebration of Republic Day in the state on January 26.

Citizens have been advised to unfurl National Flag on the premises of their houses with congregation of not more than five persons amid adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the order said.

For public/private institutions, clubs and similar places, the government has advised to celebrate the Republic Day with not more than 10 persons, it said.

"All Covid appropriate behaviour such as social/physical distancing, use of face masks and hand hygiene shall be followed by one and all during the celebration," it added.

It said the state/district/block and gram panchayat level celebrations for hoisting of the National Flag will be organized as per the circular/guidelines issued by the government on January 10.

