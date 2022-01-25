Japan's new COVID-19 infections top 60,000 for first time - FNN
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 infections surpassed 60,000 for the first time on Tuesday, broadcaster FNN said.
The government is poised to expand infection control measures to try to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.
