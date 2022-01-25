Left Menu

J&J expects up to $3.5 bln in COVID vaccine sales this year

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast $3 billion-$3.5 billion in revenue for its COVID-19 vaccine this year, compared to $2.39 billion it generated in 2021, even as the drugmaker faces manufacturing issues and uneven demand for the shot.

The single-dose J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinating people living in hard-to-reach areas, has been behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe. The drugmaker last year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.

The forecast comes at a time when the company looks to separate its consumer health unit and focus on its medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

