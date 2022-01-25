Left Menu

Maha: Teen detained for stabbing friend to death in Latur

The accused called Rohan and offered to give him Rs 5,000 to resolve the dispute, and they rode on a motorcycle and reached a temple, where he stabbed the victims neck and head, sub-divisional police officer Jitendra Jagdale said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:49 IST
A 17-year-old boy was on Tuesday detained for allegedly stabbing his friend to death over a dispute in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

The Class 11 student had fled the city after attacking his friend with a sickle on Sunday and was nabbed after he arrived from Pune in the early hours of the day, additional superintendent of police Anurag Jain said.

The incident took place in Vishal Nagar locality around 12 pm on Sunday, when the accused allegedly attacked the victim Rohan Suresh Ujalambe (19), who died on his way to the hospital, he said.

The accused and the victim were students of Dayanand College and belonged to farming families, he said.

According to the police, the accused had planned to kill the victim after the latter slapped him in public over a trivial dispute. The accused called Rohan and offered to give him Rs 5,000 to resolve the dispute, and they rode on a motorcycle and reached a temple, where he stabbed the victim's neck and head, sub-divisional police officer Jitendra Jagdale said. Based on inquiries with the people from the area and the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that a case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

