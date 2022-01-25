UK records 439 more COVID deaths, 94,326 new cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:35 IST
Britain reported 94,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 439 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 88,447 cases and 56 deaths reported on Monday.
