Left Menu

UK records 439 more COVID deaths, 94,326 new cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:35 IST
UK records 439 more COVID deaths, 94,326 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 94,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 439 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 88,447 cases and 56 deaths reported on Monday.

Also Read: Britain and India to formally launch trade talks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022