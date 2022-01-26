Left Menu

India logs 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India logged 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:05 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recovery rate is currently at 93.23 per cent with 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,73,70,971. As many as 72.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far while 17,69,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, stated the official release from the Ministry.

Under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, 163.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

