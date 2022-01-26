Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:15 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding; all matches semi-finals): ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's doubles Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/ Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v 2-Shuko Aoyama (Japan)/ Ena Shibahara (Japan)

Not before 0330 GMT Men's doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)/ Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 3-Marcel Granollers (Spain) v Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) Not before 0830 GMT

Women's singles 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Madison Keys (United States)

27-Danielle Collins (United States) v 7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) MARGARET COURT ARENA

Not before 0200 GMT Women's doubles

1-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 3-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia)/ Elise Mertens (Belgium) Men's doubles

Matthew Ebden (Australia)/ Max Purcell (Australia) v 2-Rajeev Ram (United States)/ Joe Salisbury (Britain)

