Denmark aims to scrap all COVID-19 curbs by February

Denmark aims to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week, the most far-reaching easing of curbs yet seen among the Nordic countries.

In a letter addressed to parliament, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the government intends to follow recommendations issued by an expert panel on Tuesday to scrap all restrictions.

The proposal is still subject to parliamentary approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)