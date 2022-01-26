Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:37 IST
13,049 new COVID cases in Rajasthan 21 deaths
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 21 deaths and 13,049 fresh COVID-19 cases, an official report said.

The new infected include 2,234 in Jaipur, 1,846 in Alwar, 1,000 in Jodhpur, 801 in Ganganagar, 673 in Udaipur, 588 in Bharatpur, and 558 in Ajmer.

According to the health department data, 11,572 people recovered from infection on Wednesday.

Active cases in the state currently stand at 94,148.

Out of the 21 deaths, four each occurred in Jaipur and Jodhpur, two each in Bikaner and Nagaur, and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur. A total of 9,161 people have lost their lives to the virus infection since the beginning of pandemic.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

