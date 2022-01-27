Left Menu

NFL-Fans attending Super Bowl will receive free KN95 masks

All attendees at next month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will be given free KN95 masks and be required to wear them when not actively eating or drinking in an effort stem the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Public Health director said.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:35 IST
Fans attending the NFL's championship game on Feb. 13 will also be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test but there will be no capacity restrictions at the 70,240-seat venue in Inglewood.

Fans attending the NFL's championship game on Feb. 13 will also be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test but there will be no capacity restrictions at the 70,240-seat venue in Inglewood. The news comes as several LA County COVID-19 metrics are showing decline, including daily cases, daily case rate, positivity rate and hospitalizations, according to health officials.

They said that while the declines are a positive sign, residents should not take them as an indication to forgo common sense protective measures like masks. On Tuesday, the NFL and the county health officials said they would host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and give out free tests at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the run-up to the game on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12.

The clinic will be on the site of the Super Bowl Experience and officials said that fans who receive any dose of the vaccine there will receive a free ticket into the NFL's interactive theme park.

