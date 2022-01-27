Mexico reports 532 more COVID-19 deaths, highest number since October

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 532 more fatalities from COVID-19, the highest daily total since mid-October, bringing the overall official toll in the country since the pandemic began to 304,308.

Health ministry data also showed 48,627 new infections, bringing the overall number to 4,779,296.

Also Read: J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout U.S. state New Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)