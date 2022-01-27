Ukraine reports new daily high of COVID infections
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine registered a record 32,393 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The previous high of 27,377 cases was on Nov. 4.
Ukraine has reported a total of 3.95 million coronavirus cases and 99,738 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- health ministry
Advertisement