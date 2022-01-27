Austrian coronavirus infections surge as Omicron spreads -media

Austria's new daily coronavirus infections have surged to a record level as the Omicron variant spreads, Austrian media including newspaper Kronen Zeitung and news agency APA reported on Thursday.

Daily cases recorded by the interior and health ministries rose sharply to 43,053 on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 34,011 set a day earlier, the media reported before Thursday's figures were published.

