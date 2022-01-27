EMA green lights Pfizer's COVID-19 pill
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:38 IST
The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday conditionally approved the use of Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness, as the region scrambles to boost its arsenal to fight the highly infectious Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
