COVID-19: 4,959 fresh cases, 7 deaths in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 4,959 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 4,19,131 while seven deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There are 46,657 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,68,432, the officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,394 were from the Jammu division and 3,565 from the Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest 841 cases followed by 784 cases in Baramulla district.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,642 as seven fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

