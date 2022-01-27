Left Menu

Assam's first woman doctoral graduate in English Aparna Dutta Mahanta dies at 75

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:58 IST
Noted feminist and Assam's first woman doctoral graduate in English literature, Aparna Dutta Mahanta, has died at a state-run hospital here, doctors said on Thursday.

She was 75, and is survived by her husband, noted scientist Dr Paramananda Mahanta, a son and a daughter.

The eminent writer, retired professor of English and former director of the Women's Study Centre of Dibrugarh University, died on Wednesday night, doctors said.

She did her schooling from St Mary's in Shillong and graduated from St Mary's College.

Mahanta did her masters in English Literature from Gauhati University as well as the University of Leeds under a British Council scholarship programme.

The noted activist did her PhD in 1982 from Dibrugarh University and became the first woman in Assam to have a doctorate degree in English.

She spent her professional life as a professor in the English Department of Dibrugarh University and was the founding director of the Women's Study Centre in the varsity.

Mahanta was one of the pioneers of modern feminist movement in Assam. She had authored many books and started Assamese magazine 'Aideur Jonaki Baat' on women's issues.

