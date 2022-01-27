Left Menu

Italy reports 155,697 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 389 deaths

Italy reported 155,697 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 167,206 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 389 from 426. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,645 from a previous 1,665. Some 1 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.1 million, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:06 IST
Italy reported 155,697 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 167,206 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 389 from 426. Italy has registered 145,159 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,853 on Thursday, down from 20,001 a day earlier. There were 125 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 123 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,645 from a previous 1,665.

Some 1 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.1 million, the health ministry said.

