Retired peon of Primary Health Centre accused of quackery

A case has been registered against a retired peon of a primary health centre PHC in Thane district for practicing as a medial doctor without qualification and causing the death of four patients, police said on Thursday. The accused retired as a peon with a PHC in Murbad tehsil and later started treating people at his village Dhasai, charging low rates, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:46 IST
A case has been registered against a retired peon of a primary health centre (PHC) in Thane district for practicing as a medial doctor without qualification and causing the death of four patients, police said on Thursday. No arrest has been made yet as the accused fled after a case under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 420 (cheating) was registered, said assistant police inspector Santosh Darade of Tokawade police station. The accused retired as a peon with a PHC in Murbad tehsil and later started treating people at his village Dhasai, charging low rates, he said. Four persons including two women whom he had allegedly treated died recently, following which the local medical officer filed a police complaint. Probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

