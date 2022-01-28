Left Menu

Ukraine reports record daily high of 34,408 new coronavirus infections

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine saw a record daily high of 34,408 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, as the figure exceeded the previous high of 32,393 a day earlier.

Ministry data showed 144 new related deaths.

Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 3.98 million, with 99,882 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

