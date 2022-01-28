Nine Covid deaths in HP, 1,843 new cases

Nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, pushing the death toll to 3,961, while the state recorded 1,843 fresh cases that took its tally to 2,67,577, a health official said.

The fresh fatalities are people aged between 35 and 90, he said.

Four deaths were reported in Kangra, three in Mandi and one each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, the official added.

A maximum of 371 new cases was found in Kangra, followed by 276 in Solan, 259 in Mandi, 181 in Hamirpur, 176 in Shimla, 152 in Sirmaur, 130 in Una, 126 in Bilaspur, 69 in Chamba, 66 in Kullu, 35 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 9,752 from 10,336 on Thursday, the official said.

Besides, 2,417 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 2,53,840, he said. PTI DJI CK

