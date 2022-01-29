Left Menu

China reports 59 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 28 vs 64 a day earlier

China reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 28, down from 64 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday. There were no new deaths, leaving thedeath toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 28, mainland China had reported 105,934 cases.

China reports 59 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 28 vs 64 a day earlier
China reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 28, down from 64 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 37 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 32 versus 54 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving thedeath toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 28, mainland China had reported 105,934 cases.

