Bihar reports 1,302 fresh Covid cases, 6 more deaths

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.Altogether 6.53 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.53 lakh in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:07 IST
Bihar on Saturday registered 1,302 fresh Covid-19 cases, 352 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 8,21,814, a health department bulletin said.

It said that the death toll increased to 12,217, as six more deaths due to coronavirus were reported during the day.

The state now has 7712 active cases.

Of the 1,302 new cases in the state, 228 fresh infections were reported from Patna. On Friday, the state capital had logged 221 fresh cases. A total of 80,1885 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 2,577 in the last 24 hours.

Six fresh fatalities were reported from Patna, Khagaria, East Champaran, West Champaran and Rohtas districts. The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

Altogether 6.53 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.53 lakh in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

