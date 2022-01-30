Algeria reports first case of covid's BA.2 Omicron sub variant - TV

Algeria reported its first case of COVID-19's fast-spreading BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, Ennahar TV cited the general Director of Pasteur institute as saying on Sunday.

The North African country registered 1,742 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total number to 249,310 cases and 6,555 deaths, according to official figures.

