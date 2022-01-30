Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:53 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatari Ministry of Health approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it said on Sunday.
In November, Gulf states Bahrain and Saudi Arabia approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children in the same age category.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- Gulf
- Saudi Arabia
- Pfizer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
F1 preseason testing dates confirmed in Spain and Bahrain
Bahraini extradited from Serbia after ECHR ordered stay
Formula 1: 2022 pre-season testing dates in Barcelona and Bahrain confirmed
Bahraini extradited from Serbia after ECHR ordered stay