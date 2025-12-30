Left Menu

Justice for Anjel: A Call to Combat Racial Violence in India

A PIL was filed seeking Supreme Court intervention to tackle persistent racial discrimination and violence against citizens from northeastern India. It highlights the killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, as a racially motivated crime. The petition calls for comprehensive guidelines and dedicated units to address racial crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:23 IST
Justice for Anjel: A Call to Combat Racial Violence in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding intervention to confront ongoing racial discrimination and violence faced by citizens from northeastern and frontier regions of India.

The litigation follows the brutal stabbing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who died after being attacked in Dehradun. The grievous nature of the crime, believed to be racially motivated, has sparked nationwide outcry and demands for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

The petition urges the development of comprehensive guidelines categorizing 'racial slur' as a hate crime, alongside demands for a dedicated police unit and educational initiatives to address such discrimination. This case is part of a troubling pattern confirmed by past incidents noted by the Centre but yet to be fully addressed legislatively.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
2
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
3
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India
4
King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025