Justice for Anjel: A Call to Combat Racial Violence in India
A PIL was filed seeking Supreme Court intervention to tackle persistent racial discrimination and violence against citizens from northeastern India. It highlights the killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, as a racially motivated crime. The petition calls for comprehensive guidelines and dedicated units to address racial crimes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding intervention to confront ongoing racial discrimination and violence faced by citizens from northeastern and frontier regions of India.
The litigation follows the brutal stabbing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who died after being attacked in Dehradun. The grievous nature of the crime, believed to be racially motivated, has sparked nationwide outcry and demands for severe punishment for the perpetrators.
The petition urges the development of comprehensive guidelines categorizing 'racial slur' as a hate crime, alongside demands for a dedicated police unit and educational initiatives to address such discrimination. This case is part of a troubling pattern confirmed by past incidents noted by the Centre but yet to be fully addressed legislatively.
ALSO READ
Unraveling Tragedy: The Disturbing Hate Crime Against Anjel Chakma
Tragic End: The Case of Anjel Chakma and Racial Violence
Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence
Uttarakhand Hate Crime Sparks National Outrage and Political Demand for Justice
Nation Unites Against Racial Violence: Justice for Tripura Student