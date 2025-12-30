Justice for Anjel: A Call to Combat Racial Violence in India

In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding intervention to confront ongoing racial discrimination and violence faced by citizens from northeastern and frontier regions of India.

The litigation follows the brutal stabbing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who died after being attacked in Dehradun. The grievous nature of the crime, believed to be racially motivated, has sparked nationwide outcry and demands for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

The petition urges the development of comprehensive guidelines categorizing 'racial slur' as a hate crime, alongside demands for a dedicated police unit and educational initiatives to address such discrimination. This case is part of a troubling pattern confirmed by past incidents noted by the Centre but yet to be fully addressed legislatively.