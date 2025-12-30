Left Menu

Delhi Man Sentenced to Life for Matricide

A Delhi court has handed a life sentence to Ramesh, convicted of murdering his mother, Shanti Devi, in 2012 over a property dispute. The decision by Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan was made following substantial arguments from the prosecution, emphasizing the severity of the crime and the need for stringent punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:21 IST
Delhi Man Sentenced to Life for Matricide
sentence
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has sentenced Ramesh to life imprisonment for the 2012 murder of his mother, Shanti Devi. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan, who was swayed by the prosecution's arguments stressing the grave nature of the crime.

Ramesh was found guilty of fatally shooting his mother in Vijay Colony, North Delhi, due to a property dispute. The court's decision followed the prosecution's strong plea against granting any leniency, highlighting the absence of provocation at the time of the incident.

The court's order, dated December 15, underscored the gravity of the murder, resulting in a life sentence and a fine of Rs 40,000 under IPC Section 302. This ruling comes after the December 6 conviction, where it was established beyond reasonable doubt that Ramesh had used a country-made pistol in the crime.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
2
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
3
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India
4
King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025