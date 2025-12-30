Delhi Man Sentenced to Life for Matricide

A Delhi court has sentenced Ramesh to life imprisonment for the 2012 murder of his mother, Shanti Devi. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan, who was swayed by the prosecution's arguments stressing the grave nature of the crime.

Ramesh was found guilty of fatally shooting his mother in Vijay Colony, North Delhi, due to a property dispute. The court's decision followed the prosecution's strong plea against granting any leniency, highlighting the absence of provocation at the time of the incident.

The court's order, dated December 15, underscored the gravity of the murder, resulting in a life sentence and a fine of Rs 40,000 under IPC Section 302. This ruling comes after the December 6 conviction, where it was established beyond reasonable doubt that Ramesh had used a country-made pistol in the crime.