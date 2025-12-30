Left Menu

Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The Kremlin urged restraint amid escalating tensions over Iran after President Trump indicated support for a strike on Iran, which denies having a nuclear weapons program. Moscow, advocating dialogue, maintains a strategic partnership with Tehran, amidst accusations of Iranian military support for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:27 IST
Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin made a strong appeal for restraint on Tuesday as tensions climbed over Iran. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Washington might back another large-scale military strike on Iran.

During a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump hinted that Tehran could be reinitiating its weapons program, despite a June U.S. strike. However, Iran has refuted claims of a nuclear weapons program. 'I've been reading that they're building up weapons and other things,' Trump remarked, noting the potential usage of undisclosed sites.

Moscow's diplomacy entered the spotlight, especially since Russia seeks close ties with Iran amidst its own Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized, 'Dialogue with Iran is necessary,' pushing for de-escalation. Despite the U.S. claiming major destruction of Iranian nuclear sites, assessments showed limited damage. Meanwhile, Russia and Iran's strategic partnership grows as Western accusations fly over military supplies to Moscow, claims Iran denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

 India
2
New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

 India
3
European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

 Global
4
Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025