Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The Kremlin made a strong appeal for restraint on Tuesday as tensions climbed over Iran. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Washington might back another large-scale military strike on Iran.

During a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump hinted that Tehran could be reinitiating its weapons program, despite a June U.S. strike. However, Iran has refuted claims of a nuclear weapons program. 'I've been reading that they're building up weapons and other things,' Trump remarked, noting the potential usage of undisclosed sites.

Moscow's diplomacy entered the spotlight, especially since Russia seeks close ties with Iran amidst its own Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized, 'Dialogue with Iran is necessary,' pushing for de-escalation. Despite the U.S. claiming major destruction of Iranian nuclear sites, assessments showed limited damage. Meanwhile, Russia and Iran's strategic partnership grows as Western accusations fly over military supplies to Moscow, claims Iran denies.

