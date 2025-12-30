Delhi's Education Tug-of-War: AAP vs BJP Over Teachers' Roles

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted the Delhi government's dismissal of allegations claiming school teachers were tasked with handling stray dogs in the city. This followed a minister labeling the AAP's accusations as mere 'misinformation.'

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood had earlier accused AAP leaders of spreading falsehoods on social media, alleging teachers were diverted from their academic duties. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha countered with claims of the Directorate of Education issuing orders assigning these responsibilities to teachers, accusing Sood of being unaware or dishonest.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined the chorus, asserting that the BJP struggles with managing Delhi's education system. Despite the Directorate's clarification that no specific teacher duties were assigned, tensions remain palpable. The AAP demands that the BJP retract recent orders, emphasizing the presence of a strong opposition in Delhi.