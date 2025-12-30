Left Menu

Delhi's Education Tug-of-War: AAP vs BJP Over Teachers' Roles

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disputes the Delhi government's dismissal of accusations that teachers were assigned to manage stray dogs. Despite a minister's claims of misinformation, the AAP insists that official directives exist. The conflict highlights tensions in Delhi’s education policies and political dynamics between AAP and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:26 IST
Delhi's Education Tug-of-War: AAP vs BJP Over Teachers' Roles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted the Delhi government's dismissal of allegations claiming school teachers were tasked with handling stray dogs in the city. This followed a minister labeling the AAP's accusations as mere 'misinformation.'

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood had earlier accused AAP leaders of spreading falsehoods on social media, alleging teachers were diverted from their academic duties. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha countered with claims of the Directorate of Education issuing orders assigning these responsibilities to teachers, accusing Sood of being unaware or dishonest.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined the chorus, asserting that the BJP struggles with managing Delhi's education system. Despite the Directorate's clarification that no specific teacher duties were assigned, tensions remain palpable. The AAP demands that the BJP retract recent orders, emphasizing the presence of a strong opposition in Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Global
2
Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

 India
3
Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

 India
4
Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025