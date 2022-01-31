Left Menu

China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics personnel on Jan 30

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 08:48 IST
China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics personnel on Jan 30
  • Country:
  • China

China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Jan. 30, up from 34 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.

Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday.

Of the total infections, 28 were among new airport arrivals, with the remaining nine already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022