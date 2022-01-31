Japan's Kowa says ivermectin has 'antiviral effect' against Omicron, other variants

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin has an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of COVID-19 as Phase III clinical trials continue.

The company did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy. The drug is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)