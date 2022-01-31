Left Menu

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin has 'antiviral effect' against Omicron, other variants

The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.

31-01-2022
Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin has an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of COVID-19 as Phase III clinical trials continue.

The company did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy. The drug is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.

