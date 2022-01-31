UK health minister to make statement on mandatory vaccinations
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British health minister Sajid Javid will on Monday make a statement on vaccinations as a condition for employment, the House of Commons said, following protests from some healthcare workers against mandatory jabs.
Earlier Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said Britain is looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- British
- Britain
- Sajid Javid
- House of Commons
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK says British man has died in Texas - foreign office spokesperson
British hostage-taker demanding jailed Pakistani scientist’s release shot dead in US
Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
British national identified as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
Texas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, FBI says