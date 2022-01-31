Left Menu

MP: 4 Indore schools sealed for not administering vaccine doses to 547 students

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:42 IST
Four private schools in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh were sealed on Monday till further orders for not administering a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 547 eligible students studying there, an official said.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said special camps have been organised to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age segment in all private and government schools here. Indore happens to be the worst coronavirus-hit district of MP with a caseload of 1,98,833, including 1,427 deaths.

