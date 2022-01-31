Home delivery of medicines under SeHAT scheme to be rolled out in Delhi on Tuesday

In a new initiative, the defence ministry will roll out on Tuesday the home delivery of medicines for veterans and serving military personnel in Delhi, seeking healthcare services under an online medical consultation platform.

The home delivery of medicines under Services e-Health Assistance and Teleconsultation (SeHAT) will be started with the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment and the scheme would be extended to more and more stations in the future, the ministry said.

It is a tri-services teleconsultation service designed for ''all entitled personnel'' and their families, the ministry said, adding that it was launched in May last year.

''It has been a great example of innovation, especially at a time when the nation is fighting COVID-19,'' it said in a statement.

The online outpatient platform was launched to ensure widespread access to quality health services in remote areas, besides reducing the load on the hospitals.

''Taking the healthcare delivery right to the patient's doorsteps, the Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar, took the novel initiative of providing home delivery or self-pickup of medicines to patients seeking consultation on SeHAT,'' the ministry said.

It said individuals desirous of home delivery or self-pickup of medicines may indicate their preference while logging in to the platform.

''To start with, this project of home delivery will be started with Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt with effect from February 1 and would be extended to more and more stations in coming times,'' the ministry said.

Under the SeHAT scheme, the medical consultations take place through video, audio and online chat.

''It aims to provide quality healthcare services to patients from the comfort of their homes. Safe and structured video-based clinical consultations between a doctor in a hospital and a patient within the confines of his or her home anywhere in the country have been enabled,'' the ministry said.

It said the users do not need to pay anything to seek teleconsultation and can simply access the services by visiting sehatopd.gov.in or by using the SeHAT app available on Google Play Store and other app stores.

''Since its launch, there have been more than 10,000 successful teleconsultations on SeHAT, with a strong team of 2,000 plus doctors onboard. The feedback from the environment has been extremely heart-warming,'' the ministry said.

