South Africa scraps isolation for COVID-19 positive people with no symptoms

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth COVID-19 wave, a government statement said on Monday.

"The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys" the statement said.

