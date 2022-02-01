Left Menu

South Africa scraps isolation for COVID-19 positive people with no symptoms

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-02-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 01:26 IST
South Africa scraps isolation for COVID-19 positive people with no symptoms
  • South Africa

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth COVID-19 wave, a government statement said on Monday.

"The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys" the statement said.

